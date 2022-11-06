Refurbished MacBook Air with M2 chip appears on Apple.com

Apple.com now has the M2 MacBook Air in its refurbished category, giving consumers more options when it comes to buying Apple products.

The MacBook Air models were first launched in July, and it’s the first time that they appear in the refurbished category. Several variants are available on the online store, including the base model with 8GB memory, 256GB SSD storage, and the M2 chip for $1,079. The original brand-new price for the same model stands at $1,199. Color options are limited to what’s currently available.

The M2 MacBook Air features a complete design refresh, using MacBook Pro stylings instead of the traditional tapered chassis. It’s also lighter and has fewer bezels, and has adopted several more USB-C ports and MagSafe charging.

Refurbished models are similar to their brand-new counterparts, undergoing rigorous testing before being reintroduced to the market. Refurbished products on Apple have a 2-week return period, the same as with other new Apple devices.