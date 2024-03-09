MacBook Air

Same day pickup now available for M3 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

Same-day or next-day pickup options are now available for the newly launched MacBook Air models with M3 chips.

The refreshed M3 MacBook Air models can be bought without the need to pre-order at Apple Stores. Customers can choose to pick it up on the same day or the next day. Those in Asia, Europe, Canada, the US, and other regions can order at their respective Apple.com website or Apple Store app and set it for in-store pickup at the nearest retail location. To place an order with pickup, users can add the product to their bags, check out, choose ‘I’ll pick it up’, and enter their ZIP code. A list of Apple Stores will pop up; simply choose the pickup date and location.

M3 MacBook Air

After making a payment online, customers will need to bring a valid photo ID issued by the government and the order number to pick up their items.

