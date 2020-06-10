Save $100 on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air

Last month Amazon Offered discounts on the 512GB models of Macbook Air, now it has also offered the $100 discount on the new Apple Macbook Air that has 256 GB storage space. It is the gold and silver version of the Macbook Air with a 13-inch display and 8GB RAM.

So, now make sure that you avail of this deal and save $100 when you buy this model on Amazon. The original price is $999 and Amazon offers it for $899.

Apple MacBook Air

The Macbook Air is light and delivers some amazing speeds. It also has some amazing features such as a backlit keyboard. The keyboard ensures that now you can type in the dark without any light around you. it makes it a perfect partner for your camping sites.

This model relies on the Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor and has the Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Both these combined deliver excellent speed and great multitasking experience. Thanks to the 8GB RAM now you can run many programs without any worry.

It has a Force Touch Trackpad, which is 20% larger than revise models. It has a fingerprint sensor that allows you to keep your Macbook Air safe with the fingerprint password. Now you can buy the gold and silver 13-inch Macbook Air with 256GB storage on Amazon for $899 instead of $999.