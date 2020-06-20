Save $100 on the new 13-inch MacBook Air

It is time for you to get a $99 discount on the new Macbook Air with 256GB storage available now on Amazon in Silver. Amazon always has great deals for Apple products.

You won’t get any better discounts than the Amazon for Apple products. So, if you want a new Macbook Air latest model, you should buy it on Amazon.

MacBook Air

What’s even better in this Amazon deal is that it is also free shipping and you also get a $50 off instantly: Pay only $849.99 upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card. It means that you can save a total of $149.01.

This Macbook Air has a 13.3-inch display. It also has a backlit magic keyboard which is amazing while you use it in the dark. The tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor makes it a lightning-fast device and with 8GB RAM, you can perform various tasks without any worry.

You can multitask and run several programs at the same time. It has a 256GB storage which is a fast SSD that means the data transfers will be faster. It has everything that you need to work, and also entertain yourself.

So, what are you waiting to avail of this offer and save huge when you buy it on Amazon. Buy it before the deal ends.