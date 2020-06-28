Save $100 on the new MacBook Air

Amazon has taken off $100 from the original price of the 13-inch Macbook Air Gold with 256GB Storage and 8GB RAM. Now is your chance to save big on buying this model of the Macbook Air.

The original price of this model is $999 and on Amazon, you only get it for $899. So, hurry up before the deal ends and save big buying it from Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air

The new Macbook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display. True Tone technology makes the display even better. Now you can get the best display and watch your favorite content with great view angles and brightness. This Macbook Air also boasts the Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor that makes it lightning-fast when it comes to performance.

The 256 GB storage is a fast SSD storage that allows you to work even faster. The backlit keyboard ensures that you never have to worry about working during the late-night hours in the dark. It also has the force touch trackpad which is also 25% larger, which allows easy usage.

It is time that you save $100 instantly on this model of the Macbook Air on Amazon. Buy it only for $899 instead of $999.