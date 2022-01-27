Save $150 on the M1 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air just got better with the in-house M1 chip to power its processing. Now is your chance to grab it at a discounted price- the 13 inch M1 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is down to just $849.99 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest chip delivers immense graphical processing and computing power compared to its Intel-based models. You now can run almost every software or game and not worry about slowdowns, lag or any sort of problem. Furthermore, 8GB of unified memory makes switching between apps and browser windows smoother than ever. You can multitask however you want without suffering setbacks.

The 13.3 inch Retina display shows everything in accurate and vibrant colors, and the 14-hour battery life makes it a favorite for those who need a reliable laptop that works with them. Everyone, from student to content creator will find something to like in the discounted 13.3 inch M1 MacBook Air. Buy it today!