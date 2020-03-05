Save $150 on the new MacBook Air today

Are you looking to buy a new MacBook Air? When you think of Apple products such as the MacBook, you should have a budget of more than a thousand dollars unless you come across an amazing Amazon deal.

Apple MacBook Air

Amazon always comes with some special deals on Apple products. If you are looking for a MacBook Air, then you should buy it from Amazon. Currently, Amazon is selling the new MacBook Air with a 13-inch retina display for only $949.

The MacBook Air comes with some amazing specifications. One of the best features is its 13-inch Retina Display with true tone technology that provides a resolution of 2560x1600p. The sleek design and lightweight make it even more attractive and comfortable.

It runs using the latest Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor. It works lightning fast. Also, the 8GB RAM allows you to work on several apps at the same time. It has 126GB fast SSD storage. The Touch ID allows you to make your finger the password. It also comes with an Apple T2 security chip. Now you can make online purchases and be more secure.

One of the best that this MacBook Air has is the two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. This model has two times more bass for fuller sound and also 25% more volume. It has three microphones to capture clear audio.

On any other day, you would spend $1099, but with this deal, you can get this MacBook Air on Amazon and save $150 instantly by paying $949.