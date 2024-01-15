MacBook Air

Save $250 Off the 2023 M2 15.3-inch MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

Big discounts await those who are looking to upgrade to a modern laptop with an efficient and capable processor. Today, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory,... $1,299.00 $1,049.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Silicon chip is back and better than ever. While the M2 chip is not the latest in Apple’s Silicon lineup, it does the job as advertised in the graphical and processing department. Plus, you’ll be getting the Air model which is thin and lightweight compared to other machines, headlined by a fanless design for quiet operation.

MacBook Air

A single charge can last up to 18 hours so you won’t have to find a wall outlet in the middle of the day. Plus, advanced audio and camera take care of all your video conferencing needs. Get the discounted 2023 M2 15-inch MacBook Air today!

