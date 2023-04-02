Take $200 Off on the M2 MacBook Air

Upgrade to the newest MacBook Air and enjoy a $200 savings in the process. Today, the M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD and 8GB memory is down to just $999 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

The M2 chip is Apple’s newest hardware, capable of running the most intensive app, software, or game with ease. All this with a power efficiency that’s better than ever and you can have an all-day machine for work and play. Speaking of, the 2.7-pound machine is light and super portable, and the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display should be more than enough to view incredible detail and vibrant images.

Rounding out the MacBook Air’s details are a 1080p FaceTime camera, a three-mic array, and four speaker drivers with Spatial Audio capabilities. A single full charge can last up to 18 hours. Buy the discounted M2 MacBook Air at $200 off today!