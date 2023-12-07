MacBook Air

Take 25% Off the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is an excellent work and daily companion for everyone. Today, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the discounted price on checkout.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Gold Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit... $999.00 $799.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air has an all-day battery life that’s perfect for those who are always on the go. Unified memory of up to 8GB makes the machine responsive and speedy for multi-tasking and opening graphic files and games. The 13.3 inch Retina display is a feast for the eyes, whether you’re editing images, browsing social media, or watching your favorite shows.

MacBook Air

The M1 chip performs at a high level, taking on tasks like gaming and professional editing with ease. Plus, the laptop will blend seamlessly if you’re using the Apple ecosystem. Buy the discounted 2020 13-inch MacBook Air today!

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
