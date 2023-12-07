Take 25% Off the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is an excellent work and daily companion for everyone. Today, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the discounted price on checkout.

The 2020 MacBook Air has an all-day battery life that’s perfect for those who are always on the go. Unified memory of up to 8GB makes the machine responsive and speedy for multi-tasking and opening graphic files and games. The 13.3 inch Retina display is a feast for the eyes, whether you’re editing images, browsing social media, or watching your favorite shows.

The M1 chip performs at a high level, taking on tasks like gaming and professional editing with ease. Plus, the laptop will blend seamlessly if you’re using the Apple ecosystem. Buy the discounted 2020 13-inch MacBook Air today!