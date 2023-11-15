The 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is $150 Off

Now is your chance to snag the M1-powered MacBook Air at a lower price. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The first-generation Silicon chip still packs a decent punch, especially when it comes to running the latest apps, software, and games. There’s also the Retina display for vibrant images and faithful color representation in images, videos, and games. The laptop works very well within the Apple ecosystem, seamlessly blending in with your other devices such as your iPhone and iPad. Plus, the Mac App Store has everything you’d need for work or play.

An all-day battery life means you won’t run out of juice in the middle of the day. There’s also a fanless design and the fact that the enclosure is made from 100% aluminum. Get the discounted 13-inch M1 MacBook Air today!