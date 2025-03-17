MacBook Air

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Having a laptop for on-the-go work and play is an excellent move, and today’s deal gives you more reasons to buy. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the discount on checkout.

The MacBook Air is king when it comes to portability, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds. That thin form factor can produce an incredible amount of work, whether it be emails, video conferences, running your daily apps, and more. Apple Intelligence is there when you need to be more efficient or productive. The Liquid Retina Display is a feast for the senses, featuring support for 1 billion colors and P3 wide color, with up to 500 nits of brightness.

As for ports and connectivity, the M2 MacBook Air has a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and a MagSafe charging port, as well as advanced audio and camera components built right in. Get it today!

