MacBook Air

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is $240 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air combines the lightness of its namesake with the computing power of the M2 chip. Today, the 13-inch variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is down to just $759 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Featuring a thin design, the MacBook Air is as ready as any other computer. You can multitask, complete your day’s work, and even watch a few shows and movies, thanks to its versatile M2 chip and all-day battery. It has a backlit keyboard for working in less light and a FaceTime camera for video conferences. 16GB of RAM is enough to run several apps and a dozen browser windows.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Starlight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $999.00 $757.14Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Air has an all-day battery you can depend on. Rounding out the details are a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, versatile connectivity with MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt ports, a four-speaker sound system, and more. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!

