The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off

The M2 MacBook Air is light enough to go with you wherever, and capable enough that it can do all your daily work. Today, the 13-inch 256GB variant is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

A thin chassis design headlines the M2 MacBook Air, and it’s just 2.7 pounds with the M2 chip. You get up to 24GB unified memory, coupled by a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU. Portability is extended without the need to charge for up to 18 hours, and it has support for Apple Intelligence once it launches on September.

There’s also the 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display for bright and vivid graphics, perfect for photo editing and watching videos. Rounding out the specs are a FaceTime HD camera, speakers with Spatial Audio support, and mics for video calls and conferences. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!