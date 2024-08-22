MacBook Air

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air is light enough to go with you wherever, and capable enough that it can do all your daily work. Today, the 13-inch 256GB variant is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $999.00 $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

A thin chassis design headlines the M2 MacBook Air, and it’s just 2.7 pounds with the M2 chip. You get up to 24GB unified memory, coupled by a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU. Portability is extended without the need to charge for up to 18 hours, and it has support for Apple Intelligence once it launches on September.

M2 MacBook Air

There’s also the 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display for bright and vivid graphics, perfect for photo editing and watching videos. Rounding out the specs are a FaceTime HD camera, speakers with Spatial Audio support, and mics for video calls and conferences. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Music
New Apple Music summer promo launches
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro firmware goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple publishes iPhone photography awards
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is Now Only $199
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts web version now available
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay launches US National Park Foundation drive
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
Beats launches special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro models
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card promo gives away $300 bonus for Sign-Ups
1 Min Read
Geekbench
AI-Powered iOS and macOS benchmarking tool launch on Geekbench
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?