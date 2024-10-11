MacBook Air

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M2 MacBook Air combines portability with heft, able to run any app and fit in any bag or backpack. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $749 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

The M2 chip is perfectly capable of running the latest apps and games with no issues or slowdowns. The screen is a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina component, able to churn out 1 billion colors and support for wide color. Connectivity is handled through a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and a MagSafe charging port. Advanced audio and camera comes in the form of a Spatial Audio-supported speaker system, a three-mic array, and a FaceTime HD camera.

A single full charge lasts up to 18 hours, and the M2 MacBook will support Apple Intelligence when it finally launches. Get the discounted 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage today!

