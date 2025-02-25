The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $50 Off

The M4 MacBook Air might be coming, which means you still have time to snag older machines at a discounted price. Today, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $949.99 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

With a strikingly thin design that packs powerful hardware, the MacBook Air is a great example of style and power. The M2 chip is more than capable of running the latest software and apps, which include AAA games and high-definition streaming content. The display is Liquid Retina technology and supports up to a billion colors for unparalleled brightness and clarity. The ports are complete as well, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Spatial Audio speakers, and a three-mic array. Connectivity is handled via a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and a MagSafe charging port.

The MacBook Air is built to last and has an all-day battery. Buy it today!