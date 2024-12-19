The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off

The M2 MacBook Air is a handy and lightweight laptop that’s capable of performing most daily tasks and entertainment functions. Today, the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD model is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever, weighing only 2.7 pounds. Inside is the M2 chip that has a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, perfect for playing games or running demanding apps on the go. A full charge can give you up to 18 hours even while at a full load, thanks to the chip’s high efficiency.

The M2 MacBook Air is equipped with Apple Intelligence when you update to the latest version. Rounding out the rest of the specs are two Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and a Liquid Retina display with wide color support and up to 500 nits of brightness. Get it today!