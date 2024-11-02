The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $299 Off

The MacBook Air with M2 chip is a machine perfectly capable of achieving day to day work tasks and more. Today, the 2022 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $699.99 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M2 chip boasts a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, able to complete medium to heavy workloads such as image and video editing without breaking a sweat. Being a MacBook Air, you can count on the lightweight and portable form factor to shine in outdoor settings. The M2 chip has Apple Intelligence support for turbo-charging productivity and making you more efficient, and a single full charge can last up to 18 hours.

Rounding out the details is a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speaker system with Spatial Audio support, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and various connectivity options. Get the M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage today!