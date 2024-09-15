MacBook Air

The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is a capable companion that can run any app or task wherever you are. Today, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 256SSD is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,150 on Amazon.

Poised and ready for Apple Intelligence, the 2024 MacBook Air has 8GB of Unified Memory, which makes it a beast in the multitasking department. The 13-inch screen displays visuals and graphics with support for up to a billion colors. A full battery can last up to 18 hours even when you run power-hungry apps and games. True to its name, the MacBook Air is just half an inch thin and lightweight, making it an essential component for techies on the go.

M3 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has all the ports and connections you need, including a headphone jack, MagSafe charging port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and two Thunderbolt ports. Buy it today!

