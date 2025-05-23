MacBook Air

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air is better than ever, with a discount price that makes this deal more attractive. Today, the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

For less than a thousand dollars, you’ll have access to Apple’s most capable chip yet. The M4 can handle just about any app or workflow, from 4K video editing to running the latest AAA games in ultra detail. You also get 16GB of Unified Memory, so you can freely switch between apps and tools without having to close them. 256GB of storage should be enough to last you a while- SSDs load the apps and operating system very quickly for improved productivity.

The M4 MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence and features several connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, a MagSafe charging port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Get it today!

