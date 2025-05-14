MacBook Air

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

Apple’s latest M4-powered MacBook Air is a modern workhorse capable of many things. Today, the 13-inch model with 256GB storage is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The MacBook Air is light and very portable, making it the go-to computer for those who are always on the go. Instead of sacrificing power, you can take advantage of the latest M4 chip to run large apps and even do some photo or video editing easily. 16GB of Unified Memory makes multitasking a cinch, and you can open your daily apps and browser windows without worry.

M4 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $849.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Even if it’s a laptop, you can connect with impunity as it’s capable of supporting up to two external. Monitors. The Liquid Retina display provides excellent detail and contrast with support up to a billion colors. Furthermore, you can squeeze an impressive 18 hours on a single full charge. Get it today!

