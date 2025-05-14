The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

Apple’s latest M4-powered MacBook Air is a modern workhorse capable of many things. Today, the 13-inch model with 256GB storage is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The MacBook Air is light and very portable, making it the go-to computer for those who are always on the go. Instead of sacrificing power, you can take advantage of the latest M4 chip to run large apps and even do some photo or video editing easily. 16GB of Unified Memory makes multitasking a cinch, and you can open your daily apps and browser windows without worry.

Even if it’s a laptop, you can connect with impunity as it’s capable of supporting up to two external. Monitors. The Liquid Retina display provides excellent detail and contrast with support up to a billion colors. Furthermore, you can squeeze an impressive 18 hours on a single full charge. Get it today!