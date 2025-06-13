The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off

Now’s your chance to take home the 2025 MacBook Air with Apple’s latest M4 chip. Today, the 13-inch model with 256GB memory is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air is a true desktop replacement, boasting a fine balance between power and portability. The ‘Air’ moniker is such that you can bring it anywhere and it doesn’t feel like you’re being held back in the weight department. When the time comes that you need to work or play, the M4 chip and Liquid Retina display combo doesn’t disappoint. You can view things on a screen that supports up to a billion colors, which means you can get true and vivid colors when processing videos and images, as well as when playing the latest games.

All your apps run like butter in macOS, and it has enough connections for all your devices and accessories. Get it today!