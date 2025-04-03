The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $50 Off

The M4 MacBook Air now has a price tag that makes it a worthwhile deal. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip and 256GB storage is down to just $949 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air is simply the best out of the MacBook Air lineup, as it features the fastest M-series chip, an expansive and bright Liquid Retina display, and Center Stage support. It’s thin, light, and able to complete any task you want, including heavy video editing and running the most power-hungry games. 256GB of SSD storage means your apps run fast, and you can store all your files and media into it before needing an external drive.

Apple Intelligence is supported for a more efficient workflow, and you can ask the AI assistant to help you out reliably. Get the discounted 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD today!