MacBook Air

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

Get a MacBook Air you can rely on for your daily tasks. Today, the 13-inch M4 model with 256GB storage is down to just $912 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

The M4 MacBook Air is arguably Apple’s lightest and most capable laptop to date. It has the latest M4 series chip for supercharged computing and graphical processing. With it, you can get things done quickly, whether you’re editing photos or videos, coding, or rendering. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display handles the colors in an accurate way, doubling as a portable entertainment center.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $999.00 $909.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

As far as connectivity is concerned, you’ll have a MagSafe port for charging, the latest Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. You can connect it to two external displays when needed. There’s also a 12MP camera, three mics, and four built-in speakers. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air today!

