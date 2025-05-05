MacBook Air

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is a lightweight laptop that’s capable of running all the apps you need. Today, the 13-inch model with 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $1249 from its original price of $1,399 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air is equipped with the latest hardware for a modern lifestyle. With 24GB of memory, you’ll be able run all the apps and keep the most important ones in the background, as well as open a dozen or so browser windows. The screen technology is Liquid Retina, with support for 1 billion colors for that binge-watching or editing photos or videos. Battery life is such that you can use it all day, or up to 18 hours before needing to plug in.

M4 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,399.00 $1,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

For connectivity, you get a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a MagSafe for charging wirelessly. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air today!

