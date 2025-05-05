The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is a lightweight laptop that’s capable of running all the apps you need. Today, the 13-inch model with 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $1249 from its original price of $1,399 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air is equipped with the latest hardware for a modern lifestyle. With 24GB of memory, you’ll be able run all the apps and keep the most important ones in the background, as well as open a dozen or so browser windows. The screen technology is Liquid Retina, with support for 1 billion colors for that binge-watching or editing photos or videos. Battery life is such that you can use it all day, or up to 18 hours before needing to plug in.

For connectivity, you get a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a MagSafe for charging wirelessly. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air today!