The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $70 Off

The MacBook Air has just gotten better with the inclusion of the M4 chip. Today, the 24GB RAM/512GB storage is down to just $1,329 from its original price of $1,400 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 2025 MacBook Air may be light, but it packs enough hardware to run all the latest apps and games with ease. The M4 chip, coupled with Apple Intelligence, supercharges productivity and lets you get more out of your day. Moreover, the display is made from Liquid Retina technology and supports up to a billion colors. You won’t need a pair of external speakers or mics due to the MacBook Air having built-in components with Center Stage and Spatial Audio support.

As far as connectivity goes, you have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a MagSafe port for charging. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air 512GB today!