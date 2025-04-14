MacBook Air

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has just gotten better with the inclusion of the M4 chip. Today, the 24GB RAM/512GB storage is down to just $1,329 from its original price of $1,400 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 2025 MacBook Air may be light, but it packs enough hardware to run all the latest apps and games with ease. The M4 chip, coupled with Apple Intelligence, supercharges productivity and lets you get more out of your day. Moreover, the display is made from Liquid Retina technology and supports up to a billion colors. You won’t need a pair of external speakers or mics due to the MacBook Air having built-in components with Center Stage and Spatial Audio support.

M4 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,399.00 $1,329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

As far as connectivity goes, you have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a MagSafe port for charging. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Air 512GB today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Trump exempts tariffs on Apple devices
1 Min Read
Instagram App
Instagram app heading to iPad
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest to get a revised season finale for last season
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple might debut more Apple Intelligence Siri features soon
1 Min Read
iPhone Digital Identity Cards
France starts moving to support iPhone digital identity cards
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 ban lifted in Indonesia
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp gets a slew of new features in latest update
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple shares new ‘Emergency SOS on Apple Watch’ video
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
More iPhone 16e repair parts available
1 Min Read
M4 Pro MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB is $175 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?