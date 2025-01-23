MacBook Air

The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is everything you’d want in a portable laptop. Today, the 16GB 512GB storage model is down to just $1,249 from its original price of $1,449 on Amazon.

The M3 chip may not be the latest in the M series, but it still packs a serious graphical and computational punch. Apps will run and they will run smoothly, as well as intensive graphic and video editing and games. You’ll be able to multitask with ease and have several dozen browser windows open and your daily software without the laptop breaking a sweat. The MacBook Air pairs very well with other Apple devices, and a full charge can provide up to 18 hours of battery life.

M3 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,499.00 $1,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Air’s 15.3-inch Liquid Retina screen is bright and vivid enough for watching movies and videos on YouTube and social media. Get the discounted M3 model with 512GB storage today!

