MacBook Air

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off

By Samantha Wiley
15-inch M4 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air may be the lightest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, but with the M4 chip, it offers the same computing power as any. Today, the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 256GB is down to just $1,036.27 from its original price of $1,200 on Amazon.

Highlighting the laptop is the inclusion of the M4 chip, Apple Intelligence, and 16GB of Unified Memory. With these features, you’ll be able to work faster and be more productive no matter how many tools and apps you use. Simply leave the essentials open and you won’t even feel a stutter. As per its moniker, the MacBook Air is very portable and light.

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $1,023.86Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can leave the speakers and headphones at home, thanks to the built-in speakers with Spatial Audio support, three mics, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage support. Get the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD today!

