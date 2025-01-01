The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 256GB SSD is $300 Off

The 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip is an excellent blend of power and portability, and today’s discount makes the purchase all the more attractive. You can bring home the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD for just $999 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple Intelligence makes the MacBook Air so much better in terms of productivity and function. You can get more done as it’s a personal assistant that can help you in more ways than one. For portability, you’ll love how the MacBook Air is only half an inch thin and yet offers an all-day battery of up to 18 hours on a single charge. The display is good enough for watching movies, browsing, general tasks, and specialized ones, such as video editing or photo editing.

For connectivity, you get a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and an external display support to enjoy a bigger screen. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air with 256GB storage today!