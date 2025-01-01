MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 256GB SSD is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip is an excellent blend of power and portability, and today’s discount makes the purchase all the more attractive. You can bring home the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD for just $999 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple Intelligence makes the MacBook Air so much better in terms of productivity and function. You can get more done as it’s a personal assistant that can help you in more ways than one. For portability, you’ll love how the MacBook Air is only half an inch thin and yet offers an all-day battery of up to 18 hours on a single charge. The display is good enough for watching movies, browsing, general tasks, and specialized ones, such as video editing or photo editing.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,299.00 $1,187.00 Buy on Amazon

For connectivity, you get a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and an external display support to enjoy a bigger screen. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air with 256GB storage today!

Lost your password?