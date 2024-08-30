The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip is $250 Off

With the rumored refresh of the MacBook models with the M4 chip, there’s no better time than now to take advantage of today’s deal. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB storage is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The lightness and portability of the MacBook Air with the power of the M3 chip is a dream come true. It’s ultimately portable yet powerful enough to handle any task you might need, from 4K videos to watching the latest series anywhere and with an internet connection. Speaking of which, the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is great for work and entertainment alike, and you can use it all day thanks to the 18-hour battery life on a full charge.

For connectivity and communication you get a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for Apple Intelligence when it rolls out. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!