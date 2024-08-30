MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

With the rumored refresh of the MacBook models with the M4 chip, there’s no better time than now to take advantage of today’s deal. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB storage is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,299.00 $1,049.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The lightness and portability of the MacBook Air with the power of the M3 chip is a dream come true. It’s ultimately portable yet powerful enough to handle any task you might need, from 4K videos to watching the latest series anywhere and with an internet connection. Speaking of which, the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is great for work and entertainment alike, and you can use it all day thanks to the 18-hour battery life on a full charge.

MacBook Air

For connectivity and communication you get a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for Apple Intelligence when it rolls out. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!

