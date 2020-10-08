The 2020 MacBook Air is $100 Off

Want a beefy laptop without the weight that comes with it? The MacBook Air is Apple’s thin and light laptop, but don’t let the hardware fool you- it’s very powerful in its own right.

Today, the MacBook Air 2020 is now just $1,199.99, down $100 from the original price of $1,299 on Amazon. You get the 13 inch model with 512GB storage and 8GB of RAM.

Apple MacBook Air

The MacBook Air holds no compromise in display- you get the Retina with True Tone technology, a 10th gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of memory. The 512GB SSD ensures all apps and programs load up quickly.

Touch ID and the new Magic Keyboard allow for fast and responsive input. Rounding out the specs are the Iris Plus Graphics, stereo speakers and an HD camera. Battery life is rated at 11 hours, which is more than enough to get through the day.

The new MacBook Air is an amazing road or on-the-go computing companion. Buy it today!