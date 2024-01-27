The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $249 Off

A $250 off on a MacBook Air is nothing to sneeze at, especially if you’re in the market for a dependable Apple laptop. Today, the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Air still holds up pretty well by today’s standards, able to run your daily apps and software without trouble. Multitasking is a cinch, thanks to the 8GB of RAM and the M1 chip for processing and handling graphics. A Retina display puts out accurate colors and clarity so you can edit videos and watch content without worry.

With an all-day battery, you can count on the MacBook Air to get the job done. There’s also a FaceTime HD camera, a backlit keyboard, and Touch ID for security. Get the discounted 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip today!