The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $250 Off

If you don’t mind using last year’s tech, then this deal is for you. Today, the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $749 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M1 chip is still a respectable processor, offering up to 3.5 times faster performance than its predecessor. 8GB of memory allows you to multi-task with apps, software, and browser windows open however you like. A 13.3 inch Retina display lets you experience vibrant colors and clear text, perfect for browsing, going on social media, or watching shows and movies. Being power efficient, you can work or play up to 18 hours with a single full charge.

When paired with an iPhone the MacBook Air feels seamless and intuitive. The Air lineup has a fanless design and is the lightest among its class, making it a portable laptop on the go. Buy it today!