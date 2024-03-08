MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

If you don’t mind using last year’s tech, then this deal is for you. Today, the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $749 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit... $999.00 $592.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M1 chip is still a respectable processor, offering up to 3.5 times faster performance than its predecessor. 8GB of memory allows you to multi-task with apps, software, and browser windows open however you like. A 13.3 inch Retina display lets you experience vibrant colors and clear text, perfect for browsing, going on social media, or watching shows and movies. Being power efficient, you can work or play up to 18 hours with a single full charge.

MacBook Air

When paired with an iPhone the MacBook Air feels seamless and intuitive. The Air lineup has a fanless design and is the lightest among its class, making it a portable laptop on the go. Buy it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone Trade-In Values Adjusted
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple terminates Epic developer account due to ‘Untrustworthy Behavior’
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview 190
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $250 Discount on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple Card and savings data supported by more budget apps
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad ‘Midnight’ goes live
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New Apple Pencil to arrive in March
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
visionOS 1.1
visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Lost your password?