The M1 MacBook Air gets a rare $150 discount

Apple’s newest MacBook Air with the M1 chip is getting a massive discount. Today, it’s down to just $1,099 from its original price of $1,249 on Amazon.

The M1 chip in the latest MacBook makes a huge difference in terms of processing, graphical and computing power. It’s several times more powerful than the Intel-based chips and has the Neural Engine for machine learning.

The latest MacBook Air also sports a nifty display with technology such as wide color, True Tone and greater pixel density. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage allows you to multitask and not have to worry about open programs taking up precious memory. Boot and loading times are faster with SSD and you can store as much as you want without needing an external drive.

Notable additions include an HD camera and a fanless design. A single full charge lasts up to 18 hours. At $150, upgrade to a new M1-powered machine today!