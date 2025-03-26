The M2 MacBook Air 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $200 Off

Save $200 on a perfectly capable Apple laptop. Today, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 16GB 256GB SSD is down to just $799.99 from its original price of $1000 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the discount on checkout.

The 2022 MacBook Air is thin and light, which is great in terms of portability. It can fit into medium-sized and large bags with room for accessories such as your AirPods Max or mouse. The M2 chip can run any app or game, thanks to its 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU configuration, and 16GB of memory should be enough to run anything in a side-by-side configuration.

A full charge can easily last a whole day’s worth of use, and the Liquid Retina display can be used for accurate photo and video editing. There’s also the 1080p FaceTime camera and three-mic array for communication. Get it today!