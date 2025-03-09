MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air 256GB SSD is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 MacBook Air

Amazon has the 2022 MacBook Air marked 30% off, bringing the price down from $999 to only $699, offering a great deal for a laptop that’s an upgrade from the M1 in almost every aspect, and quite a reasonable price for a powerful Apple device.

You can play games, multitask, tackle creative projects, and get activities done quickly with this MacBook Air. It’s supercharged with the M2 chip, a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, making it definitely faster compared to old M1 models. The laptop has a brighter screen with nicer color gradients, a better webcam, and more battery life of up to 18 hours, thanks to the power-efficient M2 chip’s performance.

M2 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $999.00 $732.41Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The big 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display showcases 500 nits of brightness and billions of colors along with advanced technology like P3 wide color, you can see all images and details clearly, and get immersed in stunning graphics especially if the game has a good background and scenery. Order your M2 MacBook Air today!

