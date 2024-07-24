MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 MacBook Air

A MacBook Air equipped with a fast and powerful chip equals mobility in work and play. Today, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $799 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 2022 MacBook Air has all the modern trappings you’d expect from a laptop, including a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, an all-day battery and versatile connectivity. There’s a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports for accessories and connecting headphones and an external monitor. Due to the Air design, the laptop is just 2.7 pounds and more portable then before. In the meantime, the M2 chip should be more than enough for your daily tasks and then some, including image editing, light video editing, emails, browsing, and running apps and software.

M2 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air works seamlessly with your Apple devices for communication and security. Buy it today!

