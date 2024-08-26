MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

The Apple M2 chip is still serviceable by today’s standards, and the MacBook Air is a good laptop for both work and play. Today, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $799 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $999.00 $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the MacBook Air’s thin and lightweight design, you’d have a perfectly portable machine that won’t weigh you down in your day-to-day tasks. It’s worth noting that it will support Apple Intelligence when the generative AI gets released this year, along with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display for immersive graphics and colors. A full charge can last up to 18 hours, which is more than enough to get you through a day’s work.

MacBook Air

Versatile connectivity means you can plug the MacBook into an external display and other accessories, while there’s a sound system and camera for videoconferencing needs. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Marathon Infinity
‘Marathon Infinity’ game collection is free on Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Cash requiring ID verification in October
Apple Cash requiring ID verification in October
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple tops global mobile market advertising list
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Animal Crossing
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to be discontinued
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia might get September release
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram adds ‘Song on Profile’ functionality
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook debut likely in 2027
1 Min Read
iCloud
iCloud the most popular US subscription in Apple subscription services
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Fifth Public Beta for watchOS 11 Launches
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?