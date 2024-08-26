The M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off

The Apple M2 chip is still serviceable by today’s standards, and the MacBook Air is a good laptop for both work and play. Today, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $799 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

With the MacBook Air’s thin and lightweight design, you’d have a perfectly portable machine that won’t weigh you down in your day-to-day tasks. It’s worth noting that it will support Apple Intelligence when the generative AI gets released this year, along with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display for immersive graphics and colors. A full charge can last up to 18 hours, which is more than enough to get you through a day’s work.

Versatile connectivity means you can plug the MacBook into an external display and other accessories, while there’s a sound system and camera for videoconferencing needs. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!