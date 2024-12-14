MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 MacBook Air

Amazon has the M2 MacBook Air marked at 25% off on Starlight and Midnight colorways.

Featuring the powerful M2 chip combined with Apple Intelligence features, the MacBook Air will let you zoom by your schoolwork, creative projects, and gaming smoothly, with groundbreaking data privacy protection providing peace of mind that only you can access your data stored.

M2 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Starlight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $1,199.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 13.6-inch liquid retina display with P3 wide color support, 500 nits of brightness and support up to 1 billion colors deliver super high-resolution and vibrant images with realistic details so you can take in the scenery of the game you are playing or movie you’re watching.

Calls with family, friends, and meetings are clear and crisp. You’ll look and sound great with the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, sound system and a three-mic array. As a laptop weighing only 2.7 pounds, you can conveniently bring your portable computer so you can work and play games anywhere you go, worry-free, as the battery can run up to 18 hours with the M2 chip’s power efficiency.

Order your MacBook Air today and save $300!

