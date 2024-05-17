MacBook Air

The M3 13-inch MacBook Air is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

Enjoy the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip at a $149 discount. Today, the 2024 MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $949.99 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon. Remember to clip the on-page coupon and get the instant rebate to get the new price.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Space Gray Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,099.00 $1,039.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The new MacBook Air promises to blaze through work and play with an all-day battery rated up to 18 hours. The 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display is brilliant and displays vivid details, complemented by four speakers, three mics, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. All your apps will be found on the App Store, and connectivity is handled via a MagSafe charging port, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports.

MacBook Air

With an aluminum enclosure and software updates, you can bet your MacBook Air will stand the test of time. Get the discounted 2024 MacBook Air with M3 chip today!

