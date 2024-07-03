The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off

Amazon has the M3 MacBook Air 512GB marked down at $100 off.

Powered by an M3 Chip, Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air is a portable and reliably fast laptop that runs smoothly for work and gaming.

Built with 512 GB Storage and an 8-core CPU up to 10-core of the M3 Chip, and a battery life of up to 18 hours, you’d be more efficient and can get more tasks done. The screen is brilliant with the Retina Liquid Display with support for 1 billion colors, with a size of 13.6 inches that remains lightweight and thin.

Connectivity features include a MagSafe charging port, two thunderbolt ports, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and even attach 2 external displays when the lid is closed.

The MacBook Air has an 1080p HD camera for FaceTime and Touch ID. The feature-packed laptop comes in 4 colors- black, silver, space gray and midnight. Get yours for $100 off today!