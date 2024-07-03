MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

Amazon has the M3 MacBook Air 512GB marked down at $100 off.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified... $1,499.00 $1,399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Powered by an M3 Chip, Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air is a portable and reliably fast laptop that runs smoothly for work and gaming.

M3 MacBook Air

Built with 512 GB Storage and an 8-core CPU up to 10-core of the M3 Chip, and a battery life of up to 18 hours, you’d be more efficient and can get more tasks done. The screen is brilliant with the Retina Liquid Display with support for 1 billion colors, with a size of 13.6 inches that remains lightweight and thin. 

Connectivity features include a MagSafe charging port, two thunderbolt ports, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and even attach 2 external displays when the lid is closed.

The MacBook Air has an 1080p HD camera for FaceTime and Touch ID. The feature-packed laptop comes in 4 colors- black, silver, space gray and midnight. Get yours for $100 off today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Epic Games
Epic Games Store and Fortnite nearing EU launch in iOS
1 Min Read
Apple
Original AirPods, HomePod and iPhone X added to vintage list
1 Min Read
Apple smartphones
“M14” Samsung OLED panels to be adopted by Apple smartphones
1 Min Read
Anker eufy Security Card
The Anker eufy Security Card is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Vision
New lower-cost Vision headset might have less resolution
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple begins work on visionOS 3, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and iOS 19
1 Min Read
iPhone Battery
More density required for longer iPhone battery life, according to Kuo
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 
1 Min Read
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero coming in July to the iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple working on new tech that simplifies the iPhone’s battery replacement
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro officially launches outside the U.S.
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?