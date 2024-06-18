The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off

Experience a laptop that has the power of a desktop computer in today’s deal. The 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon. This goes for every color so you can choose the one you want.

With the M3 chip, you’ll quickly find that any task is doable, from graphic art editing to processing 4K videos, thanks to the 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU setup. Unified memory stands at 8GB, which should be enough for all apps and even as you multitask and switch from one software to another. Apple is continually adding new AAA games on the App Store, and you can take advantage of this and enjoy it with leisure.

The MacBook Air is lightweight and thin enough that you can bring it anywhere. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display will be a marvel when you’re watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Get it today!