MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2024 MacBook Air

Experience a laptop that has the power of a desktop computer in today’s deal. The 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon. This goes for every color so you can choose the one you want.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight

With the M3 chip, you’ll quickly find that any task is doable, from graphic art editing to processing 4K videos, thanks to the 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU setup. Unified memory stands at 8GB, which should be enough for all apps and even as you multitask and switch from one software to another. Apple is continually adding new AAA games on the App Store, and you can take advantage of this and enjoy it with leisure.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is lightweight and thin enough that you can bring it anywhere. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display will be a marvel when you’re watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Get it today!

