The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off

Early Prime deals are a good way to get modern laptops at a lower price. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $898.99 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

The M3 MacBook Air is designed to allow you to continue work and play no matter your location. The Air lineup means you won’t be encumbered by the laptop’s weight or size, and the M3 chip brings unparalleled graphical and computing power that rival high-end laptops. Meanwhile, SSD technology means apps and software load really fast, and the Liquid Retina display brings impressive visuals and graphics to your screen.

Connectivity is handled by a MagSafe charging port, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports. There are also four speakers and a FaceTime HD camera for multimedia aspects. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!