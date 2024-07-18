MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2024 MacBook Air

Early Prime deals are a good way to get modern laptops at a lower price. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $898.99 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,099.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 MacBook Air is designed to allow you to continue work and play no matter your location. The Air lineup means you won’t be encumbered by the laptop’s weight or size, and the M3 chip brings unparalleled graphical and computing power that rival high-end laptops. Meanwhile, SSD technology means apps and software load really fast, and the Liquid Retina display brings impressive visuals and graphics to your screen.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air

Connectivity is handled by a MagSafe charging port, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports. There are also four speakers and a FaceTime HD camera for multimedia aspects. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Public Betas
Public Betas for iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 launches
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 now has new ‘Recovered’ album
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini
HomePod mini in midnight color launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Pro!
1 Min Read
Delta
Retro game emulator ‘Delta’ arrives on iPad
1 Min Read
Presumed Innocent
Apple TV+ legal drama ‘Presumed Innocent’ renewed for 2nd season
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro through iPhone 19 Pro Max to feature tetraprism cameras
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip is $300 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
More users notified by Apple of potential iPhone hack
1 Min Read
Apple
PC emulator heading to iOS
1 Min Read
App Stores
Florida pulls digital driver license app from App Stores
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Save Up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 9 Models
2 Min Read
Lost your password?