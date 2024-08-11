MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is $249 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

Apple’s M3 chip is a powerful graphical computing processor, able to run the latest apps and games and in multiple instances too. Today, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $849.98 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,099.00 $849.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This year’s MacBook Air is built to last, with a Liquid Retina Display, 8GB unified memory and support for the upcoming Apple Intelligence. The chip’s efficiency allows you to work or play for up to 18 hours on a single full charge. The MacBook’s keyboard has a backlit aspect so you can continue typing or photo editing in the dark. As per the Air moniker, it has a portable design and it’s lightweight to boot.

M3 MacBook Air

With the M3 MacBook Air you have a MagSafe charging port, Wi-Fi 6E, and two thunderbolt ports for connectivity. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air at $250 off today!

