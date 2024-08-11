The M3 MacBook Air is $249 Off

Apple’s M3 chip is a powerful graphical computing processor, able to run the latest apps and games and in multiple instances too. Today, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $849.98 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

This year’s MacBook Air is built to last, with a Liquid Retina Display, 8GB unified memory and support for the upcoming Apple Intelligence. The chip’s efficiency allows you to work or play for up to 18 hours on a single full charge. The MacBook’s keyboard has a backlit aspect so you can continue typing or photo editing in the dark. As per the Air moniker, it has a portable design and it’s lightweight to boot.

With the M3 MacBook Air you have a MagSafe charging port, Wi-Fi 6E, and two thunderbolt ports for connectivity. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air at $250 off today!