The M3 MacBook Air Models are Expected to Arrive in March 2024

Apple Inc., the tech titan known for its innovative and top-notch devices, is reportedly all set to bring forth the new M3 MacBook Air models around March 2024, as per the updates from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Focused on enhancing the internal hardware, Apple is planning to leave the design unchanged for the 2024 models, following the design overhaul in 2022 and the introduction of a larger model in 2023.

The Power of M3 Chip

Apple’s M3 chip, which was introduced earlier in the MacBook Pro models, is the first chip built on Apple’s 3-nanometer process and promises considerable advancements in terms of power and speed. The M3 chip benchmarks suggest that the CPU is up to 21 percent faster than previous models, and the GPU is up to 15 percent faster.

“The M3 chip represents a significant leap in performance and efficiency.”

Timing and Other Releases

According to Gurman, Apple is developing these Macs alongside macOS 14.3, an update expected between the end of January and February. However, the new hardware may ship around the March timeframe. The release of the new MacBook Air models could coincide with the launch of updated MacBook Pro and MacBook models, which are also expected around March.

The fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 saw a substantial dip in Mac sales, with a 34 percent decrease from the $11.5 billion that Apple earned in Q4 2022. The sales figures came down to $7.6 billion. However, Apple is optimistic about a rise in Mac sales following the launch of the October MacBook Pro models. The early 2024 MacBook Air refresh is also expected to contribute to this growth.

  1. Q4 2022 Sales: $11.5 billion
  2. Q4 2023 Sales: $7.6 billion
  3. Expected Sales Post M3 MacBook Air Launch: Increase

Wrapping Up

While there is no word yet on when other Macs might be refreshed, the anticipation for the new M3 MacBook Air models is already building up among tech enthusiasts and Apple users. With the M3 chip’s enhanced performance and the promise of new internal hardware, the upcoming MacBook Air models are set to mark another milestone in Apple’s journey of innovation.

