The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon marked the M3 MacBook Air $100 off plus an on-page coupon, which is a great deal for an ultraportable laptop featuring the powerful yet energy-efficient M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, Apple Intelligence to safeguard your privacy, and a massive 256GB storage for both work and play.

Equipped with a 13.6-inch liquid retina screen that is able to support 1 billion colors, MacBook Air users can enjoy a bright and vibrant display when watching a movie or running a graphic-heavy game, with spatial audio to further enhance and deliver theater-like and real-life experiences.  Facetime calls provide quality video conferencing, work meetings, and team collaborations with a 1080p HD Camera. 

The M3 MacBook Air measures less than half an inch, giving you the convenience of a thin and lightweight device you can bring anywhere, backed by 18 hours of battery time for all-day use. Order your new MacBook Air today! 

