The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $250 Off

Get blazing-fast computing speed at a price you like. Today, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Advertisements

It’s hard to believe that something as light and thin could be powerful enough to take on daily computing tasks and graphical aspects. The MacBook Air stands at just half an inch thin but inside is the M3 chip that has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU setup. This allows you to sail through work, even with video editing in the picture, as well as play the latest and most demanding games.

Up front is the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that shows everything in vivid detail, e.g., graphics, videos, and images that appear almost real. A single full charge can give you up to 18 hours so you won’t have to worry about plugging into a wall socket in the middle of the day.