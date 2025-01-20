MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

Amazon has the M3 MacBook Air marked at 15% off, bringing the price down to $1099.

Advertisements

Featuring the M3 power chip and the macOS’ powerful core technologies, this MacBook Air brings speed to everything you do and will let you zoom through your work schedule. It can run Microsoft 365, your favorite productivity apps, and games with high and heavy graphics, and will help you tackle demanding video editing projects. 

MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Space Gray Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,299.00 $1,099.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With 13.6 inches Liquid Retina Display and spatial audio speaker system, you can play your games and watch movies, and join meetings and calls, in stunning quality, providing an immersive experience. It has a battery that can last up to 18 hours and 512GB of storage to store your photos, videos, movie collections, and all your important data with security, with Apple Intelligence ensuring that no one but you can access the data inside the Mac.

Order the M3 MacBook Air and grab the discount now!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs might conclude partnership early
1 Min Read
Trump's Inauguration
Tim Cook will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration
1 Min Read
iPhones
Apple continues 0% interest for iPhones In Canada
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Severance
Pop-Up office set up at grand central terminal to promote Severance
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
Support received by ChatGPT for tasks and reminders
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
Apple launches firmware update for MagSafe Charger
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
Get the iPad Mini 7 at $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2
Apple discontinues signing iOS 18.2
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Support for digital IDs in Apple Wallet comes to Illinois
1 Min Read
iPhone
Disney food orders can now be viewed on iPhone lock screen
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Get $249 Off Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?