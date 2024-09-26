The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $250 Off

The 2024 MacBook Air is billed as a ‘lean and mean m3 machine’, with lightweight characteristics and the M3 chip giving it the power of a desktop computer. Today, the 15-inch laptop with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,449 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 15-inch MacBook Air is a feat of engineering, being the lightest and thinnest at just half an inch and yet boasting up to 18 hours of battery life at 100%, it’s something that you can depend on for daily work. All your apps will run super fast, thanks to the latest iPadOS software and the M3 chip. You can do more than just work and play, as the M3 MacBook Air has a FaceTime HD camera, six speakers with Spatial Audio, and three mics for videoconferencing calls.

The M3 MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence when it comes out soon. Buy it today!