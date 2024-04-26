MacBook Air

The M3-Powered 13-inch MacBook Air is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

The MacBook Air becomes a beast with Apple’s latest M3 chip in tow. Today, you can get the M3 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB SSD for just $1,399 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Starlight

Apple’s ultraportable laptop just got better, thanks to the processing heft of the M3 chip. You’ll be able to run even the most power-hungry apps and games for hours without needing a wall outlet. Speaking of which, the all-day battery lasts up to 18 hours on average so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of an important task. Everything looks amazing with the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and it allows you to edit videos or images, as well as browse or watch your favorite shows in vivid detail.

MacBook Air

Rounding out the details is a 1080p FaceTime camera and three mics for online communication. Get the discounted 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 today!

Lost your password?